WINk Reaches One Day Volume of $1.88 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. WINk has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005175 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 165.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

