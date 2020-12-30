BitSend (BSD) Hits Market Cap of $82,544.79

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $82,544.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00351636 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.27 or 0.01385311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000047 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,471,700 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

