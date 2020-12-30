Cosmos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $409.30 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $409.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00018759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.87 or 0.99779239 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012709 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,830,548 coins and its circulating supply is 208,045,945 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

