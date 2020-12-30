$128.14 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report sales of $128.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $518.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. 174,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.23 and a beta of 1.40.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

