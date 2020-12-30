-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.38). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NGM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 445,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.91.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

