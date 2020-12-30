$91.75 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post $91.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $91.35 million. EverQuote reported sales of $73.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $341.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

