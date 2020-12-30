Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 1,991,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 307,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Specifically, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $385.36 million, a P/E ratio of 282.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

