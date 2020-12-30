Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%.

Shares of NYSE GSAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 1,986,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $577.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

