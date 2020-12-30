Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Tops $786,972.21 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $786,972.21 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00018007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,116 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

