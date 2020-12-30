Covesting (COV) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $7.26 million and $106,903.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00281014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01996803 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

