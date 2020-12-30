NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetSTREIT.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,542. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54. NetSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

