$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.53 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

NYSE:MHH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

