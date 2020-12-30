-$3.87 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.53). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MSGE traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. 466,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.14. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.