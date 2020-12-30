Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $6.25 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $198.45 million and approximately $633,719.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $6.25 or 0.00021732 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00131672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00581530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00158670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00305368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00051174 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

