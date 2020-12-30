Pinkcoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,698.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00353161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.01395958 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,159,649 coins and its circulating supply is 423,899,213 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

