Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

NYSE:LCTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

