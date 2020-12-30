CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) were up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CTT – Correios De Portugal in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTOF)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

