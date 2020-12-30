PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.81

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.81 and traded as high as $86.98. PACCAR shares last traded at $85.58, with a volume of 585,717 shares changing hands.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

