Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.66. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 49,259 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
