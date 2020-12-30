Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.66. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 49,259 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

