Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.42

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.42 and traded as high as $41.53. Silicom shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 22,403 shares.

SILC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicom by 54.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

