Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $6.18. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 40,026 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

