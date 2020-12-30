AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

AWF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 172,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.