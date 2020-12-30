LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.62

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $39,761.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00021860 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

