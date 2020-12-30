Contrasting MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 8 3 0 2.27 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess presently has a consensus price target of $501.70, indicating a potential downside of 10.77%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $511.35 million 41.74 $204.90 million $5.40 104.12 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

