Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $6.90 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $278,028.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Kucoin, Tidex and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.70 or 0.01994937 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC, IDEX, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { "width": 600, "height": 400, "symbol": "KEYUSD", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "Light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "#f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "referral_id": "2588"} );

