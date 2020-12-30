MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $217,055.50 and approximately $84,108.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,815.41 or 1.00025582 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027466 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00353153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00542426 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032687 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.