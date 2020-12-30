$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $10.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.12 million, with estimates ranging from $16.34 million to $17.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,039. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

