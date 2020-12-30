Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 150,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

MIST traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 73,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,402. The stock has a market cap of $203.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.