Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. Evolution Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

NYSE EPM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 113,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

