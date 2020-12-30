9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Up 13.3%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 2,217,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,263,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38.

9F Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

