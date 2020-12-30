Therapeutics Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACA) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 11,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05.

About Therapeutics Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACA)

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

