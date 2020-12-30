Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 12,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.