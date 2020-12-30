Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) shares rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 14,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from $1.05 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

