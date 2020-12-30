Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to “Buy”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 149,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,933. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

