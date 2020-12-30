CryptoAds Marketplace Market Capitalization Achieves $33,220.27 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $33,220.27 and $105.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00131008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00581728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00305343 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051170 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

