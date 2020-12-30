3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $9.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDD. BidaskClub lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 2,963,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.