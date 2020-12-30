EXMR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

