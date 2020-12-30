Inex Project Price Reaches $0.0000 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 82.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Inex Project has traded 138.1% higher against the dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $142,227.27 and $690.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00131008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00581728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00305343 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,332,163 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

