Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Million

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post sales of $23.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $58.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $241.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

NAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,118. The firm has a market cap of $443.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.