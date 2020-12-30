Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00. 60,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

