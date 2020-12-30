IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.36

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 310177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 86.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in IAA by 62.8% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IAA by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,943 shares in the last quarter.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
