IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.36

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.36 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 310177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get IAA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 86.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in IAA by 62.8% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IAA by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,943 shares in the last quarter.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.