Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Up 21.5%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)’s stock price traded up 21.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THQQF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

