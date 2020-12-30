Centrus Energy (NASDAQ:LEU) Trading Down 5.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:LEU) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.38. 215,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 94,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69.

Centrus Energy (NASDAQ:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

