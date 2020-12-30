Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNCSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nanosonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nanosonics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.