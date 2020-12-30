Telcoin (TEL) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $111,760.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00280503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.38 or 0.01993730 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.