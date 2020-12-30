Contrasting Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nordson $2.19 billion 5.26 $337.09 million $5.87 33.87

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Reelcause.

Volatility and Risk

Reelcause has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reelcause and Nordson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nordson has a consensus target price of $205.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than Reelcause.

Profitability

This table compares Reelcause and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Nordson 15.54% 19.95% 9.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordson beats Reelcause on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reelcause Company Profile

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshopÂ-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

