NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Tops $641,427.96

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $641,427.96 and approximately $1,557.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007643 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,478,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,398,282 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

