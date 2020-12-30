Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $912,362.05 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Zero has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $912,362.05 and $74,296.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00222226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,473,958 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

