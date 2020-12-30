Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.09. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

