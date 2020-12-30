Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.66% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

TSHA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,101. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

